Russell Wilson Makes Steelers Debut
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers, let's ride. While Justin Fields remains the starter in Week 6 as the black and gold take on the Las Vegas Raiders, Russell Wilson is making his Steelers debut, active as the backup for the first time this season, the team announced.
Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury that he kept him sidelined all season. Prior to aggravating it during practice in Week 1, he missed most of training camp because of it. He initially suffered the injury during the team's conditioning test the day before training camp.
Now, Wilson is back. He was able to practice fully for the first time since the regular season started and was announced active for Week 6. He'll support Fields from the sideline, working as the No. 2.
Fields remains the starter for the Steelers, but head coach Mike Tomlin had denied answering questions about whether or not he'll remain in that role once Wilson returns. Tomlin said he'd like to see Wilson "shake off the rust" moving forward, building chemistry with the offense. From there, there's some expectation he could take over as the starter.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson is also active for the first time this season after recovering from an ankle injury. He's been a healthy scratch throughout the season after missing most of training camp.
