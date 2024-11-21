Russell Wilson Releases Hype Video Before Steelers Game
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is keeping the juices flowing ahead of the team's showdown on Thursday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.
Wilson has become known for his hype videos, which are typically posted on his social media accounts both before games and after wins.
He sustained that tradition with another rendition on Wednesday morning, which featured highlights from recent Steelers wins and a speech given by head coach Mike Tomlin all while Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" played in the background.
Pittsburgh holds an 8-2 record on the year and sit a game-and-a-half up on the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. Thursday will mark the team's first divisional road contest this season.
Wilson and the Steelers are a perfect 4-0 since the veteran signal caller returned from a calf injury that had plagued him since training camp. He first led them to primetime victories over the New York Jets and New York Giants in Weeks 7 and 8, respectively, ahead of a Week 9 bye.
The 35-year-old then helped take down a pair of likely playoff teams in the Washington Commanders and Ravens over the past two weeks. Pittsburgh is now within one game of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the conference, albeit with plenty of time left on the year.
The Browns are on the complete opposite side of the spectrum, as they are 2-8 after going 11-6 and reaching the postseason in 2023.
Cleveland, who owns the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at the moment, are 1-2 since Jameis Winston was named the starting quarterback following a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.
Including the playoffs, the Steelers are 13-5-1 versus the Browns since 2015. Pittsburgh has only won once over their prior six tries on the road in Cleveland, however, so it'll look to reverse that trend tonight.
