Steelers Reach Historic Low vs. Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers have typically controlled the flow of games this season, but they deviated from that trend in a lopsided 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.
In the contest, Pittsburgh had trouble drumming up any sort of offense and thus possessed the ball for just 20:08, its worst mark of the campaign by quite a wide margin. Its previous low was 27:31 versus the Dallas Cowboys during a Week 5 defeat on Sunday Night Football.
In fact, the Steelers have only lost the time of possession battle three times throughout the campaign. Each instance came against an NFC East opponent, as the only other example occurred in a Week 8 win (29:18) over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
As noted by Ross McCorkle of Steelers Depot, Pittsburgh entered its matchup against the Eagles with the highest average time of possession across the NFL at 32:29 per contest.
After their efforts at Lincoln Financial Field, however, the Steelers now rank No. 4 in the league (31:36) while Philadelphia skyrocketed up to the top of the list at 32:15.
Via Sports Reference, McCorkle also pointed out that Sunday represented Pittsburgh's sixth-lowest time of possession in a single game since the stat was first tracked back in 1983.
The Steelers certainly missed George Pickens, who was out with a hamstring injury, as Russell Wilson and the passing offense mustered only 128 yards on 22 attempts. Furthermore, the team put up 56 rushing yards on 17 carries and converted three of their 10 third down tries.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's defense ceded 401 yards to the Eagles' offense and allowed them to burn the final 10:29 of the game on a 21-play, 88-yard drive.
The Steelers will look to disassociate themselves from their showing in Philadelphia as they move on to a crucial battle against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, where they would clinch the AFC North with a victory.
