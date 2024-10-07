Steelers Lose Heartbreaker to Cowboys
PITTSBURGH -- Despite several big plays from the defense and special teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense stalled in a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Quarterback Justin Fields recorded 138 yards and two touchdowns passing. The Steelers went 3/12 on third down and recorded only 233 yards of offense. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 352 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 69% passing.
The Cowboys received the opening kickoff after waiting over an hour and a half in the locker rooms due to severe weather. An illegal formation penalty on the kickoff meant Dallas only needed 21 yards to put Brandon Aubrey, the Cowboys' automatic kicker, into range for a 55-yard field goal.
The Steelers' first offensive series was a balanced attack taking the field down three points. Fields, known for his running ability, used his legs effectively. Running back Najee Harris, who finished last week against the Colts with 54 receiving yards, had 15 yards on his first catch. The Steelers' reliable kicker Chris Boswell capped the drive with a 41-yard field goal, evening the score 3-3.
An effective pass rush resulted in negative yards and a three-and-out for the Cowboys, putting the Steelers' offense back on the field.
Starting deep in their territory, disaster almost struck for the Steelers. On second-and-10, Fields had the ball punched out. Lucky for the home team, Fields recovered his fumble. Avoiding a costly mistake, the Steelers punted.
After a successful stand from the Cowboys' injury-ridden defense, the Cowboys' offense started to click. Prescott and superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had the most productive connection in the league last season, but this season struggled to get going. Prescott connected with Lamb on back-to-back passes for 27 and 19 yards to put Dallas into the red zone.
But at Pittsburgh's 11-yard line, the Steelers' best player was ready to make history. T.J. Watt, losing his helmet in the process, bent the edge, met fellow edge rusher Nick Herbig, strip-sacked Prescott, and recorded his 100th career sack. Taking only 109 games, Watt is the second-fastest player to 100 sacks in NFL history behind only Reggie White.
Even with Watt's point-saving play in front of a rowdy and soaked home crowd, Fields took another sack and the Steelers' offense could only muster a three-and-out.
With short rest, the Steelers' defense struggled to hold strong. Prescott found tight end Jake Ferguson wide-open for 27 yards down to Pittsburgh's 13-yard line. But the Steelers' defense must find comfort in their red zone. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi recorded a tackle for loss, Herbig pressured Prescott into an incompletion and Watt made the tackle on third-and-long. Aubrey made the chip-shot field goal to extend the Cowboys' lead 6-3 with 8:51 in the first half.
In a low-scoring affair, the Steelers didn't feel pressured to push the ball down the field. Eight straight run plays -- five from Harris and three from Fields -- took four and a half minutes off the clock. Fields then targeted wide receiver George Pickens, but sticky coverage rendered the pass incomplete. Gaining only 21 yards, the Steelers punted.
Showing a clear difference in offensive approaches, on third-and-four, Prescott found wide receiver Jalen Tolbert streaking wide-open down the sideline for 48 yards. The play appeared to come on a busted assignment by cornerback Donte Jackson, but giving up big plays has been an issue all season for the Steelers.
Unsurprisingly, even after giving up huge gains through the air, the Steelers' defense refused to give up a touchdown. On Pittsburgh's 15-yard line, Prescott targeted Lamb wide open in the endzone, when Jackson, appearing out of nowhere, stepped in front of Lamb for the interception to close out the half trailing 6-3. Lamb finished with 62 yards on five catches.
Even with Dallas missing their top defenders due to injury, the Cowboys outgained the Steelers 202-89 in total yards in the first half and the Steelers were 1/7 on third down.
Starting with the ball, the Steelers' offense needed a sustained drive. On the first play of the series, Fields, trying to extend the play, took a shot to the head that prompted an evaluation from 'upstairs' for a concussion. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen connected for 19 yards on his first and only attempt as a Steeler, but thankfully Fields returned from the blue tent.
Fields seemed unphased from the injury, completing three straight passes and finding tight end Connor Heyward in the end zone extending the Steelers' lead 10-6.
Each defensive series resembles the last. On third-and-five Prescott found wide receiver KaVontae Turpin 34-yards down the middle of the field into the red zone. With no margin of error, Watt fought through a holding penalty and sacked Prescott. The Cowboys sent out Aubrey for another chip-shot field goal, but Isaiahh Loudermilk got a hand on it, swatting the field goal down, preventing points from reaching the scoreboard again.
But again, the Steelers offense couldn't reward the defense's big play. After at least gaining a first down, the Steelers punted.
The Cowboys, pinned at their 10-yard line, marched down the field with little resistance. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward sacked Prescott on third-and-long to likely hold the Cowboys to a field goal, but rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. was flagged for holding, extending Dallas's drive. 16 plays and 90 yards later, Prescott found running back Rico Dowdle for a 22-yard touchdown taking the lead 13-10. Dowdle finished with 87 yards on 20 carries.
After another three-and-out by the Steelers offense, the home team needed Renegade to save them. Sophomore cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was all over a go-route, and intercepted Prescott -- Prescott's third turnover of the game.
After starting the game 1/9 on third down, Fields converted a third-and-two with his legs. On fourth-and-one, Harris wrestled with several Cowboys to get past the sticks. Pickens, quiet all night, toe-tapped the sideline and ran for a 22-yard reception. Drawing a late hit out of bounds, Pickens got the Steelers to first-and-goal. On second down, Fields threw a shovel pass to Freiermuth to retake the lead 17-13 with 4:56 left.
Needing a touchdown, the Cowboys stayed on schedule the whole way down the field, only getting to third-down once up until the two-minute warning. Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts forced a fumble at the half-yard line, but Prescott recovered the ball -- a near game-saving play. On third-and-goal, the Steelers played amazing coverage and forced an incompletion to Tolbert.
With the game on the line, Dallas and Pittsburgh called their final timeout. On fourth-and-goal, Prescott found Tolbert for the game-winning touchdown, sending home the home crowd disspointed at 1 a.m.
The Steelers drop to 3-2 on the season and suffered their second loss in a row. The Steelers travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders next Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff.
