Steelers Release Veteran LB
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of practice squad moves on Tuesday morning, releasing linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji in order to make room for offensive lineman John Leglue.
The Steelers have shuffled Ogundeji around the roster on multiple occasions throughout the season, first signing him to the practice squad on Aug. 29. They later promoted him to the 53-man roster ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, during which he logged 16 defensive snaps.
The 26-year-old was released shortly after that contest, but Pittsburgh brought him back onto its practice squad days later. He was then signed to the active roster once again before the team took on the New York Jets in Week 7 and remained there through a Week 8 bout with the New York Giants before being waived on Oct. 29. Ogundeji later joined the practice squad on Oct. 31 after going unclaimed.
As for Leglue, he should provide the Steelers with some extra depth on the O-line in the wake of Calvin Anderson landing on the reserve/injured list.
Leglue previously spent parts of three seasons in Pittsburgh (2020 - 2022), appearing in six games (five starts), all of which came in 2021.
The 28-year-old, who went undrafted out of Tulane in 2019, resurfaced on the Steelers' practice squad back in August and was previously released by the team in November before his eventual return.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!