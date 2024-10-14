Steelers Release Former Falcons LB
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster moves on Monday afternoon, including the release of outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji.
Ogundeji was signed to Pittsburgh's 53-man roster on Saturday. With both Nick Herbig (hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (groin) sidelined, he logged a total of 16 defensive snaps and finished the team's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with two pressures.
Ogundeji began his career with the Atlanta Falcons as a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021. He recorded three sacks in 32 career games with the team before his release in May of 2024. The 26-year-old later signed to the Steelers' practice squad in August.
Highsmith was a limited participant in practice at the end of last week, so perhaps he's nearing a return to the field after remaining out since Week 3. Herbig, on the other hand, suffered his injury in Week 5 and did not practice leading up to the Pittsburgh's matchup with the Raiders.
The Steelers also announced that they signed wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad while releasing Jaray Jenkins as the corresponding move.
McCutcheon signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent from Montana State in 2022 before bouncing around between the Houston Texans and New York Jets' practice squads last season. He has appeared in 10 regular season contests across his career.
Jenkins inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of LSU in 2023 before signing to Pittsburgh's practice squad in June. The team waived him at final roster cuts in August before ultimately bringing him back.
