Steelers Release Second-Year DB After Neck Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing second-year defensive back Ryan Watts, who the team expects to medically retire after suffering a neck injury last preseason. Watts, who was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in 2024, had surgery over the offseason and is likely walking away from football before his second season.
The Steelers released a statement on Watts, with general manager Omar Khan making it known that they believe it's in the young defensive back's best interest to discontinue playing football at this time. Watts suffered a stinger last preseason and was out the entire year. This offseason, he underwent surgery and is now heading to free agency unless he does chose to retire.
"Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster," Khan said in a statement released by the team. "After consulting with our medical team, medical experts and Ryan's representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan's best interest to discontinue playing football at this time. We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life."
The Steelers had high hopes for Watts heading into the season, with the Texas defensive back making a case to make the roster as the team's depth safety. But once the injury occured, he was sidelined with no expectation on when he would return.
At times last season, Watts was seen wearing a neck brace. He did do some rehab with the team, but was never able to make it back onto the field to test the strength of the injury afterward.
