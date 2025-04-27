Steelers New LB Has Blitzburgh Written All Over Him
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting linebacker Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State at 123rd overall in the fourth round. And immediately, the National Champion shared his old-school football mentality, and exactly why he's now part of Pittsburgh's historic defense.
Projected to go 81st overall in ESPN's last mock draft before the actual draft, Sawyer fell to the Steelers and will bring a competitive background with him. Part of the National Championship winning Ohio State team last college season, Sawyer's most notable collegiate moment came in the semifinal Cotton Bowl, where Sawyer strip-sacked Quinn Ewers, sealing the game for the Buckeyes and earning the game's Defensive MVP award.
On a conference call following his selection, Sawyer gave the media and fans insight into his mindset, an encouraging sign for his future with the team.
"I think for me, I just try to play the game as physical and tough as I possibly can. And setting the edge, playing the run, it's all about manhood on manhood. And for me, that's kind of who I am as a man. And I love the storied defenses we've had throughout Pittsburgh and the toughness they play with, and I can't wait to be a part of that," Sawyer said.
Sawyer's mindset of toughness is why the Steelers were interested in selecting him despite sufficient depth at the linebacker position. The Steelers could have addressed different needs with their fourth-round selection, such as quarterback, but saw something in Sawyer that other teams had not.
Sawyer was one of two players selected by the Steelers who played for Ohio State, as Will Howard was selected in the sixth round and will provide competition at the quarterback position for Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. The two of them will join Malik Harrison, Cameron Johnston and Cam Heyward as fellow Buckeyes turned Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!