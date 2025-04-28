Steelers Hint at Aaron Rodgers Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft until the sixth round, adding Ohio State National Champion Will Howard. But the move sparked plenty of conversation, and some worry about their plan for a starter this season. Well, they may have hinted at it.
Throughout the NFL Draft, the Steelers were asked numerous times about Aaron Rodgers and where things stand with the 41-year-old quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin and Team President Art Rooney II both acknowledged there remains ongoing conversations. And there's a belief things could materialize soon.
"We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," Rooney said. "I do think we may get word soon, obviously, with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he's coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that."
Tomlin later joined in on the conversation, speaking with Rich Eisen during the draft's broadcast. He spent a moment calming the nerves of fans about Rodgers.
"We've had good conversations. We feel good about our plan at the position," Tomlin said. “Certainly, it's yet to be revealed at this point, and I understand the angst not only [the media], but this community that supports us. We're excited about what potentially awaits us there. But really I have nothing to add other than that."
It sure seems that while some of the fanbase are worried, the Steelers aren't. At this point, there are fewer players making comments about it, and the team's response has gone from "we'll see what happens" to "we feel good about things." There has to be a reason for that.
Even if the Steelers view Will Howard as their long-term starter, they don't see him as the guy in 2025. They wouldn't build a team set to win now and plug a sixth-round rookie quarterback in. That's not what the Steelers do.
What they seem to be hinting at is that they believe Rodgers is on his way to Pittsburgh. Maybe he was waiting to see if they drafted a quarterback early, or if another team made a last-minute offer like the Minnesota Vikings.
But with Sam Howell in Minnesota and the New York Giants adding Jaxson Dart. Pittsburgh is the last remaining team once again. And they seem to feel this is going to work out in their favor.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!