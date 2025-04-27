Mel Kiper Jr. Blasts Steelers Over QB Pick
PITTSBURGH — Depending on who you ask, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 NFL Draft class is either the greatest in team history or some of the worst decisions ever made. It's officially the period of the offseason where extreme takes reign supreme.
Recently drafted Steelers quarterback Will Howard is the latest focal point of wild takes. NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently released his post-draft grades for all 32 teams. He awarded the team a B-, and his reason was mostly focused on the selection of Howard in the sixth round.
"Yet, Pittsburgh added only Will Howard at the position -- in Round 6," he wrote. "He's a backup in the NFL. Instead of getting a quarterback they can win games with right now in Round 1, the Steelers went defensive tackle."
From Kiper Jr.'s comments, it's clear he wanted the Steelers to select a QB earlier in the draft in the hopes of landing a starter. In his mind, Howard is a backup in the NFL.
"The Steelers must feel really good about their chances of signing Aaron Rodgers," he wrote. "That's the only explanation for their approach to the 2025 draft. And if they don't land Rodgers (or pull some other magic at QB), coach Mike Tomlin's 18-year streak of going at least .500 could end."
As for the rest of the draft, Kiper was complimentary. He sees defensive tackle Derrick Harmon as a "perfect fit" for the Steelers' defense, something that the organization has echoed since selecting him in the first round. Similarly, he liked the choice of running back Kaleb Johnson in the third and the mid-round defensive additions of Jack Sawyer and Yahya Black.
Ultimately, the draft choice grades depend on their quarterback decisions. Kiper's assessment of the Steelers' draft approach is that the organization is confident they will land Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season. If that is the case, it makes sense that they would select a young QB who can learn under a veteran like Rodgers.
The Steelers may also have a different view of Howard. After all, he is a national championship-winning QB with the Ohio State University. Coming off an excellent campaign, he threw for 35 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards passing. Combine that with his physical traits (6'4", 235 pounds), and it's not a shock that the QB-needy Steelers are taking a chance on him.
