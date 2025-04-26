Steelers Sign Iowa DB
The Pittsburgh Steelers' undrafted free agent signings keep coming in hot, as they've now agreed to terms with Iowa safety Sebastian Castro, per the Denver Post's Luca Evans.
Central Michigan's Donte Kent was the only defensive back the Steelers selected during the draft, though Castro now joins him amongst the team's rookie class.
After attending Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Ill., Castro signed with the Hawkeyes as a member of their 2020 recruiting class.
His first appearance for the program came in the 2020 campaign, during which he appeared in a single game while not recording a stat.
The following season in 2021, he saw action in 13 games and posted six tackles. Castro's involvement ticked up considerably in 2022, logging 33 tackles and two forced fumbles.
He then finished with 67 tackles, eight of which were for a loss, alongside eight passes defended and three interceptions in 14 games during 2023.
During his final year of collegiate ball this season, Castro put up 57 tackles and an interception for the Hawkeyes across 12 games.
At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash with a 1.59-second 10-yard shuttle, 30 1/2-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 9-inch broad jump and a 4.34-second 20-yard shuttle.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!