Steelers Send Clear Message to Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have sent a clear message to any quarterback considering their roster in 2025. Instead of questions about whos is going to be here and for how long, the team has shown their cards, letting the NFL world know they mean business this offseason, and are determined to fix their offense.
After years of struggle, the Steelers are saying they're all-in on their offense this season. After trading a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf, they tied down the 28-year-old wideout for five years, in a deal worth $150 million. And with it, they gave Justin Fields, Sam Darnold or any other quarterback their loudest message that they're building something special.
Expect the Steelers to make moves happen during the legal tampering period to show any quarterback how serious they are about improvements. The team is ready to have a roster in place within the first day that will be splashy enough for any QB to want to consider them - and they have their eyes on two.
Fields and Darnold top their list of candidates, with Fields remaining the top choice but an offer to Darnold in the works as they try to land one of the two. Russell Wilson remains in play, and Aaron Rodgers is also in consideration as a fallback plan. The team also isn't ruling out a rookie quarterback as a depth piece.
Metcalf is believed to be just the first of several moves to improve their offense, with holes at running back and offensive line also likely on their list.
The Steelers are just getting started. They know they need a good quarterback, though, and they have their eyes on two. With Fields remaining their favorite, the trade for Metcalf was crystal clear. And what's coming next will only add to that memo.
