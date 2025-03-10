Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Discussing Potential Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are exploring their quarterback options, making sure they do not miss on landing a veteran in free agency. While talks with Justin Fields continue, the team has also emerged as a candidate for Aaron Rodgers, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two sides plan to discuss a potential deal.
The Steelers would prefer to sign Fields this offseason, and have also put themselves in the race for a name like Sam Darnold. But as free agency begins, the team is exploring all of their options. Right now, that includes a possible signing of Rodgers.
"Steelers continue talking to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but…Aaron Rodgers has emerged as a quarterback option in Pittsburgh, per league sources," Schefter wrote on X.
"Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk and explore a union. The idea of Rodgers playing for Mike Tomlin is in play."
Rodgers, 41, is looking for his third NFL home and would be joining head coach Mike Tomlin and other veterans looking for a Super Bowl run such as Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. With DK Metcalf making his way to Pittsburgh through a blockbuster trade, the team has set themselves up nicely for a strong passing game, and are expected to make some noise at running back as well.
Tomlin and Rodgers have had their viral moment before as the two locked eyes and gave a smile during a game when Rodgers was with the Green Bay Packers. That moment is still circulating around the league today, and would catch on fire if Rodgers made his way to Pittsburgh.
The legal tampering period is set to open at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10. Then, teams can begin negotiating and agreeing to deals with free agents.
