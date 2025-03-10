Ben Roethlisberger Teases Unretiring After Steelers, DK Metcalf Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers' splash trade with the Seattle Seahawks for star wide receiver DK Metcalf has evidently awakened the entire fan base, including Ben Roethlisberger.
The Steelers' legendary quarterback took to Instagram Stories via his "Footbahlin" podcast's account to celebrate the move, strapping on his old helmet while reveling in the moment and joking about unretiring.
"Coach [Tomlin], are you kidding me?" Roethlisberger said. "DK Metcalf on one side, [George Pickens] on the other? [Pat Freiermuth] working the middle? I might need to throw my hat in the ring. If you're looking for a guy, I might still have a couple throws in me."
Considering Pittsburgh's need for a signal caller, it could certainly use a version of Roethlisberger in his prime. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer led the franchise to two Super Bowls throughout his 18-year career while throwing for 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns over that stretch, both of which are top-10 marks in NFL history.
The Steelers suddenly have quite a talented group of skill position players with Metcalf, Pickens and Freiermuth. It appears likely that they'll keep adding as well, particularly at the running back position where Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are set to reach the open market, though the latter's return is more conceivable given his status as a restricted free agent.
The widespread expectation for a majority of the offseason had been that Pittsburgh would find a way to retain Justin Fields, but the odds of that transpiring have taken a heavy hit as he looks primed to shake free once the legal tampering period opens while teams such as the New York Jets reportedly have interest in signing him.
If he walks, the Steelers could turn to Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold or perhaps even Russell Wilson as their option at the position.
