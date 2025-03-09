Steelers Get Massive Myles Garrett News
PITTSBURGH -- Welp, the Pittsburgh Steelers spent most of the offseason believing the Cleveland Browns were in a rough spot with Myles Garrett. One that would eventually lead to the former Defensive Player of the Year being removed from the AFC North, and possibly the AFC conference.
Instead, they get the news that Garrett isn't going anywhere. After requesting a trade, leading to week of negotiations, the two sides have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth $40 million per year with $123 million in guaranteed money. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
For the Steelers, this impacts them in two big ways. First, Garrett stays. The Browns defense has always caused problems for Pittsburgh, and just when they thought it would get easier, it doesn't. Now, they move forward with six years left in Cleveland and plenty of AFC North matchups between the two rivals.
Second, they now have a new number for T.J. Watt. After Maxx Crosby signed a deal worth $35.5 million per season, Garrett raises the bar to $40 million.
The Steelers are negotiating a deal with Watt as he enters his contract year. J.J. Watt made it known that they no longer have the option of a "hometown discount," meaning they'll likely need to be near Garrett's number to agree on a new deal.
That won't be easy for a team that already has the NFL's highest-paid defense and needs to figure out their quarterback situation this offseason. So, any guarantees that Watt and the Steelers ink a contract may be out the window as things just became much more difficult.
