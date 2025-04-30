Steelers Release Third-Year LB After NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they've released linebacker Thomas Rush following the NFL Draft.
Rush signed a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers back in January after being released by the Tennessee Titans at final roster cuts in August.
He had spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign on the Titans' practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota.
Rush later agreed to a futures deal with the team in January 2024 and appeared in three preseason contests last year, logging a combined 56 snaps and recording two pressures with a tackle over that stretch according to Pro Football Focus, though it wasn't enough to secure a spot on Tennessee's roster.
A three-star recruit out of Marysville High School in Marysville, Ohio, Rush signed with Minnesota as a part of its 2018 class.
He appeared in 13 games as a true freshman and did so again during his sophomore campaign in 2019, though he put up just eight total tackles during that timeframe.
Rush then posted 13 tackles in 2020 over seven contests before taking on a larger role over his final two years as a Golden Gopher, finishing with a combined seven sacks and 65 tackles between the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
