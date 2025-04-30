Steelers All-Pro Hints at Aaron Rodgers Status
While some general restlessness has crept in around the league amidst Aaron Rodgers' free agency, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward advised fans to exercise some patience while the situation remains ongoing.
“I don’t think we give enough patience to people," Heyward said on his "Not Just Football" podcast. "I think in this day and age with social media and everything, we kind of just expect an answer right there, right now. I don’t know where this is going to end. I don’t know if he’s ever going to be a Steeler. I don’t know if he’s already a Steeler, but, I think, let’s just show some patience.”
During an April 17 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Rodgers himself said there was no conclusive timeline on which he would make a decision and that his personal life was his No. 1 priority, putting football on the back burner for the time being.
Pittsburgh has remained his most likely landing spot for essentially the entirety of his stay on the open market, with speculation about a partnership between the two sides ramping up amidst his visit to the team's facility in March.
While no agreement has officially been hammered out and nothing is set in stone until that occurs, there's been plenty of signs pointing towards Rodgers lining up behind center for the Steelers next season.
Heyward understands the circumstances at hand and knows that Rodgers is seriously considering joining Pittsburgh, but such a scenario has not played out as quickly as initially assumed given the current state of affairs.
In an appearance on Steelers Nation Radio during the NFL Draft, owner Art Rooney II appeared rather confident that the 41-year-old wants to play for the team in 2025 and that the organization "may get word soon" with the offseason program looming.
Pittsburgh's decision to pass up both a quarterback early in the draft and another free agent veteran at the position serves as an additional sign of its conviction in this case, and while it's again not a done deal, the organization appears geared up for the four-time MVP's arrival.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!