Steelers Rival Slams Browns Over Shedeur Sanders Disrespect
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have many wondering why they chose to pass on Shedeur Sanders, avoiding the Colorado quarterback in the NFL Draft and letting a player many had in the top 32 picks fall all the way to the fifth round. Well, even if some are upset that the Steelers passed, one former player is upset that the Cleveland Browns actually selected him.
Speaking on the Politely Raw! Pacman Jones Show, former Steelers rival and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones shared his thoughts on Sanders' fall. And he did not hold back.
Jones made it known that he believes what the Browns did to Sanders, passing on him for four rounds and drafting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round, was disrespectful and Sanders should already want out.
"If I’m [Shedeur Sanders’] f***in agent, we are trying to figure out if we can go anywhere besides here. Let’s get the f*** out of here," Jones said.
Jones didn't stop there, pointing the blame at Browns general manager Andrew Berry for the move. When teh selection happened, the Browns GM and head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't appear to be very pleased, drawing even more attention to the matter. And now, Sanders is in a quarterback room with multiple others including Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Gabriel.
"He’s a f***ing fifth-round pick! You got five mother[expliciti] quarterbacks!" Jones ranted. "Andrew Berry, shove it up your a**."
Sanders is going to get an opportunity to compete in Cleveland, but he probably won't be given much of a chance to outperform everyone. In terms of rankings, it's hard to imagine he's ahead of Gabriel or Flacco. As for Pickett, he may get to compete for the job over him, but at this point, it's equally as likely he's not on the roster in 2025 as he is the starter for the Browns.
"F*** that, I don’t think he should be there," Jones said.
Jones has been one of the biggest Steelers critics in recent memory. He never shies away from letting them know his distaste. But this time, he's got issues with another AFC North team.
