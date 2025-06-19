Steelers News: Browns' Shedeur Sanders Hit With Off-Field Trouble
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams heavily interested in drafting rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but ultimately selected Will Howard out of the Ohio State University. Sanders wound up a member of the Cleveland Browns, and the Steelers are already looking like winners for avoiding that pick.
According to a report from Fox 8 News in Cleveland, Sanders was recently cited for speeding. Strongsville Police Department pulled over Sanders on Interstate 71 north around 12:30 am on June 17. According to police reports, the QB was traveling at a speed of 101 miles per hour, 41 mph faster than the posted speed limit.
Sanders was issued a citation for the violation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that over 80,000 drivers were issued citations for going 20 mph or more over the speed limit, while nearly 4,000 drivers were caught going 40+ mph over the limit.
The Steelers and Browns will meet for the first time in 2025 during a Week 6 matchup. Sanders and the Browns will travel to Acrisure Stadium for his first opportunity to play in front of the Pittsburgh crowd.
How much Sanders will play in that contest is to be determined. The Browns have a wide-open quarterback competition entering training camp. Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Sanders are all jockeying for the number one spot on the depth chart, and it's a guessing game right now as to who will be their starter in that matchup.
What's clear now is that the Steelers made the right call for their 2025 season. Bringing in a rookie quarterback to add depth and learn behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph was a solid move, but the off-field distractions were unnecessary. As intriguing a prospect as Sanders is and as much interest as the Steelers showed in him, they are likely thrilled with the decision to pass on him, given his recent off-field troubles.
