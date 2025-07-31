Steelers Rookie WR Shines at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH — Undrafted free agent wide receiver Rock Taylor has an uphill battle when it comes to making the 53-man roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That isn't going to stop the talented pass catcher, however, who is already turning heads in what is just the second week of training camp at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
During the first week of the Steelers training camp, Taylor was unnoticeable. He was mostly invisible and was unimpressive in both his outrunning and individual drill participation. When the pads came on, however, Taylor transformed into a completely different player. Suddenly, the explosive offensive playmaker shorthanded pass catcher, and skyrocketing riser within the wide receiver death chart appeared.
The emergence continued at the most recent camp session. He and fellow rookie standout Will Howard linked up for a pair of impressive catches, capping a second straight day of solid reps for Taylor. Howard, the Steelers sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL draft had this to say regarding his fellow rookie teammate.
“He’s a hell of a player, man,” he said. “He’s been making some plays. And when the ball goes his way it seems like good things are happening.”
Taylor joined the Steelers as one of the most talented and intriguing, undrafted players following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft. coming out of the University of Memphis, he stood out for making contested catches and for making timely receptions that saved and finished offensive drives.
He hopes to bring that sort of explosive playmaking and ability to catch the ball to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will he be able to sustain these two solid days, however? That's the big question for the rookie. If he is unable to, the task of climbing the receiving depth chart is already daunting enough.
If he continues to impress, he could become the steal of the rookie class. He must make strong and difficult catches like he did by linking up with Howard during the team's latest training camp session, but he’s beginning to show glimpses of it all coming together. If he can find consistency and keep growing, he's going to give the team a long and difficult choice in naming the fifth wide receiver on the Steelers roster in 2025. It makes the first preseason game and the fact that it is, just over a week away, all the more intriguing and all the more exciting for the Steelers and especially Roc Taylor.
