Falcons Interested in Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH — C.J. Henderson's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers was brief. The ninth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft spent the 2024 season with the Steelers' organization, but he never played a snap on defense.
Despite not playing in an NFL game since 2023, the former Steelers cornerback is generating interest around the league. One of those franchises brought Henderson in for a workout, and the 26-year-old is hoping to turn that into a contract for the 2025 campaign.
The Atlanta Falcons brought the former Steelers, Jackson Jaguars and Carolina Panthers cornerback in for a private workout with the club. Insider Mike Garafolo reported the news first, and he also shared that no deal was finalized following the workout.
Henderson has appeared in 49 career games since being drafted in 2020. As a rookie with the Jaguars, he started eight games and recorded his first career interception. He also added six passes defended and 36 combined tackles.
He lasted just one full season in Jacksonville before landing with the Panthers. He started 10 games in Carolina during his second NFL campaign and finished the year with 39 total tackles.
Henderson went the entire 2021 season without an interception, but he improved upon that issue during his first full year with the Panthers. He played in 17 games in 2022, starting 10 of those games, putting together the best production of his career. He hauled in two interceptions and successfully defended six passes. He also recorded 58 total tackles.
2023 was another step back for the former top-10 pick. He was limited to 12 games and seven starts, and his performance on the field suffered. He finished the 2023 campaign with 39 total tackles, two passes defended and zero interceptions.
The poor performance led to his release by the Panthers and the Steelers scooping him up. There was some excitement when he arrived in Pittsburgh, as the secondary needed some more supporting depth. That never came to fruition, however, as he couldn't crack the lineup despite spending the entire 2024 season with the Steelers. Despite the setback and reputation taking a hit, he has a chance to redeem his career if the Falcons offer him a contract for the upcoming season.
