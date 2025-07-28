Steelers Rookie WR Suffers Lower-Body Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers undrafted rookie wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig sustained a lower-body injury during Sunday's training camp practice, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, and thus wasn't able to finish out the day.
"WR Montana Lemonious-Craig wasn't able to finish today with a soft tissue injury in the lower body," Tomlin said, per Steelers.com.
Lemonious-Craig had turned some heads in the spring after attending rookie minicamp and later signing with the team just before OTAs began in late May.
He stuck around with the team through mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp, though it remains to be seen how quickly he can get back on the field once the Steelers resume practice for the week on Tuesday from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
Tomlin noted that offensive tackle Broderick Jones also suffered a soft tissue injury on Sunday, while UDFA tight end/fullback DJ Thomas-Jones is feared to have torn his Achilles.
An Inglewood, Calif. native, Lemonious-Craig's first stop in his collegiate career was at Colorado after signing with the program as a member of its 2020 recruiting class.
He appeared in three games as a true freshman, catching a single pass for 15 yards across that stretch. Lemonious-Craig became more involved during the Buffaloes' 2021 season, as he closed out the year with 10 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns in nine contests.
In his final year at Colorado, he recorded 359 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions spread across a total of 11 games. Lemonious-Craig then transferred once Deion Sanders arrived as the Buffaloes' head coach and would subsequently spend the final two seasons of his collegiate career with Arizona, another current Big 12 school.
While playing alongside Tetairoa McMillan, who was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick, Lemonious-Craig put up 468 yards and four touchdowns on 45 catches over a combined 24 contests between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
