Seven Winners From Steelers Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are through their first week of training camp, and while anticipation is high for Week 2, there are plenty of takeaways from the first four days of practice.
Leaving Latrobe for the first break in the action, there are five (really six) players who are claimed "winners." Players who stood out, or have a clear upper hand that they may not have had heading into training camp. Six players who can head into Week 2 with plenty of eyes on them, and some potential for an even bigger week if they continue to rise.
Let's get into it.
Juan Thornhill
The Steelers had three questions coming into training camp - do they have a WR2, what’s their plan at safety, and do they have enough at offensive tackle?
So far, one has been answered. The Steelers finalized their secondary by signing Chuck Clark, who becomes the latest Baltimore Raven turned Steeler. And Thornhill is the starter.
Thornhill seems to fit right in in a defense that looks dangerously good. He has a natural instinct for the football and can stay with just about anyone in coverage.
There hasn’t been a poor moment by Thornhill at this point. And with the secondary looking elite, you can’t tell the original backup is now the starter.
Derrick Harmon/Yahya Black
The Steelers first and fourth round draft picks both look like the future of the defensive line.
Harmon may not have lost a rep all week. Granted, the pads weren’t on, but he couldn’t be stopped. Whether that was getting in the backfield on run plays or getting his hands up on pass attempts, he made noise every day of the week.
Black came on later in the week but bursted onto the scene by the final day of practice. With multiple balls being batted down, he made an impact for the defense. And that’s outside of his naturally gigantic frame and ability to clog the middle of the line.
Jalen Ramsey
The best player at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp this week was Jalen Ramsey. Without question.
The presence that he immediately brought was a lot stronger than what was expected. Instantly, the Steelers secondary was elite, with no holes and a whole ton of firepower. Ramsey allows the Steelers to play man, and Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. look real good in it - and Ramsey looks elite.
The early outlook on the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade is that Pittsburgh's defense seems a whole lot better from last year. Does it hold up all season? Only time will tell. But Ramsey looks explosive, fast and physical, and every bit of an All-Pro cornerback.
The Steelers may have something special on their hands on defense. Again, it's early. But Ramsey sure seems like the piece that was missing.
Calvin Austin
Really, no one on the starting offense had a crazy week. The group stood out for snapping issues and more of a short-game passing attack.
But there is a clear WR2 and it’s Calvin Austin.
There’s no competition between him and Roman Wilson, or even Robert Woods. And while there could be some change later on, it doesn’t feel like they’re looking for an outside option, and they’re comfortable with Austin.
Cory Trice Jr.
The Steelers view Brandin Echols as their fourth cornerback, leaving questions to Cory Trice and his role this season. There were even some questions about if he’d be a bubble candidate come cuts.
That quickly faded. Trice’s best moment came when he ripped the ball free from Jonnu Smith over the middle of the field, but there were many others that stood out.
The third year cornerback’s biggest battle is staying healthy, but if he can do so, the Steelers have a spot for him. And after coming into the season with questions about if he’d have a much smaller role, you can leave the first week of camp thinking he’s still the future of the position as maybe the third cornerback next season.
J.J. Galbreath
No one knows J.J. Galbreath and most may not by the end of training camp. But if you were to ask who made the most plays on offense this week, the answer is Galbreath.
The Steelers tight end room is full, and chances are they aren’t going to cut Connor Heyward as their fourth tight end. But Galbreath catches everything, has been open almost all the time, and has a few touchdowns on 7-shots to put a cherry on top.
If it’s not Pittsburgh, it feels like he’s going to end up somewhere, because he’s got talent.
