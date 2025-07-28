Steelers Rookie Playmaker Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering week two of their 2025 training camp, but one of their most intriguing rookies won’t be with the organization. Undrafted free agent addition DJ Thomas-Jones had impressed during rookie minicamp and was looking to be an unlikely candidate to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
The versatile fullback and tight end is believed to be out for the season after sustaining an injury at the Steelers’ final practice of the first week of camp. Thomas-Jones appeared to injure his lower left leg or ankle area and was tended to on the field on Sunday. He was carted off the field after evaluation and did not return. According to a recent report from PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh, the injury is believed to be a torn Achilles, which would end his rookie campaign.
The Steelers had been using Thomas-Jones in varying ways this offseason. Most recently, he was working with the tight end group, and never looked out of place in drills with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington.
Thomas-Jones was seeking to make his NFL debut with the Steelers after impressing during his collegiate career. He attended the University of South Alabama between 2022 and 2024, establishing himself as a smash-mouthed and versatile piece of their offense. Over his final two seasons with the school, he started 20 of 26 games. As a senior, he caught 22 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns and was named an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention. Over his three-year tenure at South Alabama, he hauled in a total of 69 passes for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Unfortunately, he’ll have to wait to make an impact at the NFL level with the Steelers. After impressing in his short time with the organization, he may receive another chance to shine once he recovers from his injury. It’s a devastating blow to the young player and another hit to the Steelers’ roster as they approach the first preseason game of the 2025 campaign.
Without Thomas-Jones, the Steelers still have four tight ends on the roster. In addition to Freiermuth, Smith and Washington, fellow rookie JJ Galbraeth is another player from a small NCAA school that’s made a positive impression on the coaching staff. The top three spots are locked in at the position, but not Galbreath will see more snaps and reps in training camp.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!