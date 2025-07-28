Insider Predicts Steelers Trade Veteran RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a minor move last offseason when it came to addressing concerns that affected their special teams.
After running with Gunner Olszewski in the previous season, the Steelers reunited incoming offensive coordinator Arthur Smith with special teams and positional extraordinaire Cordarrelle Patterson for the 2024 season.
With him on the team for the next season, the Steelers have seemed to carve out a role for him for the future. The Steelers have not been able to elevate him to the top of the receiving or rushing corps, so he has mostly been a depth piece. Where he has realy shone has been on special teams,
Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show believes that the Steelers are planning on using him as a trade piece for the coming season. His upside as a return man and his positional versatility could offer a team some help overall, and Kaboly took to 93.7 The Fan to express his thoughts on a possible move the Steelers could make.
"They're like, 'Yeah, we'll get him on the field a little bit," Kaboly said. "I don't think that's gonna happen. Something tells me that the Steelers' view come late August that a team's going be really hard-up for a kick returner. I'd be like, 'Hey, we got the all-time best kick returner. You wanna trade? Give us a sixth-round pick. That's what it sounds like to me."
The Steelers are unlikely to use Patterson in a high-leverage situation in the coming year. With DK Metcalf and the other talent surrounding him, Patterson might not make the 53-man roster to begin with. Yet, if he does, his versatility and ability to play much of the field on offense could prove helpful in trade talks for the coming NFL season.
