Steelers Rookie Will Howard Fractures Throwing Hand
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard is expected to miss roughly three weeks after suffering a hand injury during training camp practice at Saint Vincent College, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Howard left early, participating in seven-shots and a one-on-one wide receivers versus cornerbacks drill. Afterward, he was seen being carted off the sideline and up to the training room. He gave a thumbs up as he was being carted off.
According to Rapoport, Howard suffered a fractured small bone in his throwing hand. He'll miss roughly three weeks before being able to return, and is not expected to have to undergo surgery. He'll get more tests to confirm, but is expected to avoid it.
"He’s having additional tests, but it’s likely no surgery is required. He’s expected to miss at least 3 weeks, but more info coming," Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The three week recovery time would take Howard through the preseason and just before Week 1 of the regular season.
Howard moved into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart and was taking reps ahead of Skylar Thompson for most of training camp. The sixth-round pick out of Ohio State wasn't expected to climb any further on the depth chart, but was expected to spend the season behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, learning from two proven veterans.
Now, Thompson will have an opportunity to earn that final roster spot. Chances are, Howard is still the clear favorite and will remain that throughout the preseason, even without playing.
“I’ve been impressed with Will," offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said about Howard prior to the injury. "You saw it on film with him and you get to know him as a person. He’s very mature from the neck up. He’s as good as any young guy in terms of recall, huddle command."
The Steelers typically keep four quarterbacks on the roster throughout training camp, so it'll be interesting to see if they add another with the news of Howard. Or, if they are comfortable with the three that they have, and letting Rudolph and Thompson get nearly all of the preseason reps.
