Steelers Lose WR Option to Chargers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers could've gotten a veteran wide receiver that would've boosted the position group, but missed out on that chance.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they agreed to terms with wide receiver Keenan Allen. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that they signed him on a one-year, $8.52 million deal.
Allen played 11 seasons with the Chargers, their four final seasons in San Diego, 2013-16, then the first seven seasons in Los Angeles, 2017-23. The Chargers also took him 76th overall in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Cal.
He started 134 of 139 games for the Chargers, with 904 receptions for 10,530 yards, 11.6 yards per reception, 59 touchdowns, 557 first downs and 18 rushes for 113 yards.
Allen ranks amongst the best receivers in Chargers history, with the second most receptions and receiving yards and the third most receiving touchdowns.
He earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2013, was a six-time Pro Bowl honoree from 2017-21 and 2023.
Allen also won NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2017 after missing the 2016 season following an ACL tear, by making 102 catches for a career-high 1,393 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
The Chargers traded Allen to the Chicago Bears on March 14, 2024 for a fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He finished with 70 catches for 774 yards, 10.6 yards per reception, and six receiving touchdowns last season.
Allen previously mentioned in a TikTok stream that he was interested in the Steelers, but a reunion with the Chargers proved far more enticing.
"There’s two sides to the story. I mean, A-Rod being a quarterback, of course that interests you,” Allen said “But Pittsburgh? No. But hey, you never know."
Pittsburgh made a big trade, landing DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 NFL Draft second round pick and pick swaps in the fifth and seventh round. They then signed him to a five-year, $150 million extension on his contract.
The Steelers also have wide receivers in Robert Woods, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!