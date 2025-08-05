Former Steelers QB Struggling With New Team
PITTSBURGH -- Many people clamored for the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring quarterback Justin Fields back to the organization. After just one season with the franchise where he went 4-2 as the starter before losing his position to veteran Russell Wilson. Despite losing his place as the starting QB, there was a belief and hope that he would return in 2025 and fully assume the role as their new signal caller.
That didn't transpire for Fields and the Steelers. Instead, he signed a deal with the New York Jets. The Jets and Steelers effectively swapped starting QBs over the summer. With Fields now in New York and Aaron Rodgers now in the Black and Gold.
So far, it's been an adjustment period for both players. According to multiple reporters on site at the Jets' training camp, however, Fields is showing signs of struggling with his new organization.
SNY Jets' reporter Connor Hughes has been on hand to see Fields perform over the last few days, and Fields isn't giving the New York faithful much to find hope in currently. Hughes reported that over the last three Jets' practices, Fields' completion numbers have been dismal. He's gone two of 10, four of 16 and two of six with an interception when throwing the ball over the last three sessions.
The Jets' offense has looked rough to say the least. To begin their training camp, the overwhelming majority of reports out of camp are corroborating this. In addition to Hughes' reporting of FIelds incompletions, he shared this regarding the overall look of the offense.
"This is a very rough start for the Jets offense," he wrote via his X account. "Justin Fields threw a late, bad pass to Braelon Allen up left sideline. Cisco drifted over and picked it off. Justin Fields is 2 of 6 passing with the INT. The two completions are a screen and a short curl to Garrett Wilson."
Fields is hoping that he can turn things around quickly for himself and the Jets. Based on his play last season in Pittsburgh, New York should keep some optimism that he can reach that level again. During the 2024 season, he completed 106 of 161 passing attempts, good for a 65% completion rate, with five touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 289 yards and five additional touchdowns.
