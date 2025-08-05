Steelers Get Final Jordan Addison Update
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers already have their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings circled. A rematch of Super Bowl IX and a huge measuring stick contest for both sides, the Steelers and Vikings know how meaningful this inter-conference game is.
The Steelers will have their hands full with the Vikings’ offense and their lethal pass-catching combination. To make matters worse, the Steelers will have to deal with one Vikings superstar being freshly rested and ready to make his season debut in Week 4.
Vikings’ wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended three games by the NFL for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy. The suspension will prohibit Addison from playing in Minnesota’s first three games against the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals. NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the disciplinary update for the Vikings superstar.
That leaves Addison ready to make his return on international soil, when the two teams head to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland for their Week 4 contest. The Steelers will have to not only game plan for their dynamic one-two punch of Addison and fellow Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson, they will also have to game plan for Addison being the freshest and healthiest player on the field.
The other good news for Addison is that he can still participate in team activities until the first week of the regular season. That means he can still practice with the team during their remaining training camp sessions and play in all three of the team’s preseason contests if they so choose. So, the Vikings will have to get by without him to start the season, but they have another month of having him around in a full capacity until that happens.
Steelers fans are very familiar with Jordan Addison’s game. Not only from his success in the NFL since Minnesota selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The talented receiver played his collegiate ball at the Univerity of Pittsburgh, where he dazzled the Acrisure Stadium crowds for two seasons. As a sophomore, he hauled in an astounding 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!