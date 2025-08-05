Steelers Rookie QB Injured at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has looked average through the first two weeks of training camp. With just a few days until they kick off their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team hoped to kick things into another gear in their third week of camp.
The Steelers will have to wait and see if rookie quarterback Will Howard will be available for the opening preseason game. The organization’s sixth-round pick left the team’s recent practice with an apparent injury. According to Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein, Howard participated in individual drills and some early portions of the team practice. Following a one-on-one drill, however, Howard left the field and did not return.
The injury was not confirmed, but insider Mark Kaboly shared that it appeared to be a right hand injury that forced Howard out of practice. Kaboly also stated via his X account that Howard gave a thumbs up before exiting, indicating he should be okay.
Howard had been one of the better looking players on the offensive side of the ball to begin camp. The recent national championship winner with the Ohio State University was named the third-string QB in the team’s first depth chart of the season. In addition, he recently drew praise from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith expressed how pleased he was with Howard’s first few weeks with the organization, and that reflected his ability to make plays throughout each day of camp.
Without Howard available, the Steelers elevated QB Skylar Thompson to the third-string position. Thompson previously occupied the fourth-string spot and is battling against Howard for a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster.
Howard was slated to play a large portion of their first preseason game. If he is unable to play, expect Mason Rudolph and Thompson to take the bulk of the snaps at QB for the Steelers. Rudolph is expected to be the backup to Aaron Rodgers for the duration of the 2025 campaign, so the team will have no issue trusting two veterans to handle the first preseason game. If Howard is healthy, however, expect a healthy dose of the rookie quarterback when the Steelers take on the Jaguars.
