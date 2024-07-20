Steelers QB Could Set Ugly Record in 2024
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to protect their quarterbacks over the years. Even in the years of Ben Roethlisberger and elite QB play, the offensive line was rarely a strength. Instead, it was mostly due to Roethlisberger's ability to extend plays that kept him upright and lowered the number of sacks he took.
It's a huge reason why Omar Khan has steadily invested in the team's offensive line. Heading into 2024, the line is, on paper, the best it's been in years. That bodes well for the expected number one QB in town, Russell Wilson.
Wilson is no stranger to pressure in the pocket. At age-35, he's been sacked 527 times in his career. Last season he was the fourth-most sacked signal caller, brought down 45 times behind one of the league's most porous offensive lines. With just 43 more takedowns, he will tie Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton for the most sacked-QB in NFL history.
Of the many accolades Wilson has earned in his career, this is one he would like to avoid. The Steelers are hoping their offensive line is up to the task as well, and there is reason for optimism. Last season, the line allowed 36 total sacks to their QBs and 38 the year before. The team hasn't allowed 43 or higher since the 2010 season. It isn't a huge improvement compared to what Wilson endured in Denver, but it will keep him upright long enough to continue trailing Tarkenton.
Wilson must also protect himself. He is 35 years old and playing in his 13th NFL season. He's far from the young and spry QB he was when he entered the league with the Seattle Seahawks. However, his downfall with the Broncos was his bad habit of thinking he was. Between not checking down passes quickly enough or trying to extend plays that are good as over, he'll have to cut down on some of those habits to stay un-sacked in 2024.
Both Wilson and the Steelers are in a better situation than last season. The team's offensive line is less experienced and expects two rookies to see major playing time, but that won't hinder them at all. If Russ and the line are on the same page, and Arthur Smith's offensive play calling suits him, Wilson can avoid becoming the record-holder of one of the most infamous statistics in the NFL.
