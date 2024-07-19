Steelers Have Secret Key to Making Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a sure fire way of making their 53-man roster, but it takes a "dog" to win the battle they're looking for.
During the initial episode of his podcast the Christian Kuntz Podcast, the Steelers long snapper gave some insight to what the secret sauce is to making the team's roster. As a depth piece either at cornerback or wide receiver, Pittsburgh looks to their special teams coordinator to make the call.
According to Kuntz, winning a spot at a gunner on punt coverage is one of the best ways a smaller name can earn his place on the Steelers roster. But winning that job is no walk in the park.
"That’s a dog fight," Kuntz said. "The gunner position. You’ve got two guys out there that are like, ‘I want to kill you. You’re not making it past 10 yards.’ That’s one of the hardest positions in the league."
"Pulling the arm through, swatting the hands, hand placement off the line,” Kuntz later added. “Stuff where people are like, ‘He’s running down and making the tackle.’ No, he’s not. He just worked his ass off to get off the line and make that play."
In years past, the Steelers have had players make a name for themselves on special teams. Miles Boykin was the latest special teams ace to be an excellent gunner, and former roster members like Justin Layne and James Pierre stuck around as long as the Steelers could justify keeping them because of their special teams abilities.
"It’s prideful, bro. You gotta be a dog. Danny Smith calls it the expressway,” Kuntz said.
This year, the Steelers will be looking at names like Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Dez Fitzpatrick to earn their place as a gunner. On the other side of the ball, Cory Trice, Darius Rush, Anthony Averett and Beanie Bishop will get their shot to become a special teams member worth keeping.
