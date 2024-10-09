Steelers QB Makes Highly Anticipated Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 6 contest on the road versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) was a full participant for the first time since Sept. 4, and is in good standing to be active against the Raiders.
Wilson dealt with his injury throughout the entirety of training camp and the preseason, though he was still named the Steelers' starter over Justin Fields to begin the regular season.
He reaggravated his calf ahead of Week 1, however, and has been inactive while serving as the team's No. 3 emergency quarterback ever since.
Wilson's participation ramped up last week, and while Fields remains in line to start on Sunday, he could quickly take back the job if Pittsburgh's offense continues to falter.
On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that edge rushers Nick Herbig (hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (groin), defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (neck) and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) would all be out this week, meaning no one among that group practiced on Wednesday.
Leal and Herbig both departed the Steelers' Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and did not return with their injuries. Highsmith has not played since Week 3 while Patterson suffered his injury versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and was ruled out against Dallas.
Tomlin also classified tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) and running back Jaylen Warren as doubtful to play in Las Vegas.
Pruitt was a limited participant on Wednesday for the first time since going down with his injury in Week 2.
Kazee suffered his injury in pregame warm-ups last Sunday. He played against Dallas, though his ankle later swelled up and worsened his status, leading to him not participating in practice.
Warren was limited after missing each of Pittsburgh's last two contests.
Defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward, running back Najee Harris, edge rusher T.J. Watt, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick all received rest days on Wednesday.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!