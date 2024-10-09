Raiders Announce Starting QB vs Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders, who will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, have announced that they plan on starting Aidan O'Connell over Gardner Minshew at quarterback for the first time this season.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce notified reporters of the move on Wednesday afternoon. O'Connell entered in the third quarter of the team's Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos after Minshew was pulled, officially putting the switch at the position in motion.
The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported that Las Vegas planned on allowing the two players to battle for the starting job in practice, though it appears Pierce had seen enough early in the week to put an end to it.
Minshew beat out O'Connell in training camp and the preseason after signing a two-year, $25 million free agent deal with the team in the offseason. He had started 37 games across his career before joining the Raiders and nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs in 2023 after rookie Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending injury.
Over his first five games for Vegas this year, he posted 1,014 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while leading the team to a 2-3 record.
O'Connell was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue and claimed the backup role behind Jimmy Garoppolo to begin his rookie campaign.
He would end up starting 10 games on the year, however, as he recorded 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Raiders finished 5-5 in those games and went 8-9 on the season.
Now, O'Connell will get another chance to prove himself as Las Vegas looks to turn its season around. It won't be easy for him on Sunday, as star wide receiver Davante Adams will miss a third-consecutive contest with a hamstring injury while also seeking a trade.
The Steelers are looking to get off the schneid themselves, as they have dropped two-straight games and enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!