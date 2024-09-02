Steelers QB Russell Wilson Releases Hype Video
PITTSBURGH -- With the start of the regular season mere days away, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson fed into the excitement with a hype video he released on his official Twitter account.
The 31-second clip features highlights of Wilson going through practice at both training camp and the Steelers' facility in addition to a short pan that focuses on one of the team's six Lombardi Trophies.
The video also splices together a sound bite from Wilson's preseason press conferences, where he states what Pittsburgh wants to accomplish heading into the 2024 campaign and how it can realize the goals it has put forth.
"We got a mission, we got goals, we got big ones," Wilson said. "It's really just about us together and what we can do and how we go about it. I'm just focused on what I can control and what I can do every day, and that's the approach, that's the love, that's the detail of the game. We gotta take one week at a time and understand that by the end of it all, it's all worth it."
Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million with the Steelers this offseason after being cut by the Denver Broncos. He beat out Justin Fields for the starting job in the offseason, whom the team acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears days after bringing Wilson into the fold.
He's coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he posted 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 66.4% completion rate over 15 starts with Denver.
A nine-time Pro Bowler who is one of the most prolific quarterbacks of his generation, Wilson and the rest of the refined Steelers offense will look to course-correct after the unit underperformed last season.
Pittsburgh will kick off Week 1 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.
