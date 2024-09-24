Steelers Set Historic Mark to Start Season
Not only are the Pittsburgh Steelers one of the best teams in the NFL with a perfect 3-0 record through the first three weeks of the season, they're also off to one of the most dominant starts in recent memory.
Per CBS Sports on Twitter, the Steelers are the first team over the past 10 years to win their first three games while also holding their opponents to 10 points or fewer in each of those contests.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks join Pittsburgh as the other undefeated teams heading into Week 4, but there's an argument to be made that the Steelers have impressed the most out of that bunch.
Ahead of a Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, they were thrown a curveball when starting quarterback Russell Wilson reaggravated his calf before he was ruled as inactive.
Justin Fields was forced to step up in that moment after initially losing out on the job to Wilson, and he hasn't looked back since. He helped lead the offense to 18 points in Pittsburgh's season-opening win in Atlanta while, of course, playing a pivotal role in the team's following two victories while looking like a seamless fit in Arthur Smith's offense and showing a ton of poise.
The defense, however, is where the Steelers have really made their mark. They have allowed the fewest amount of total yards (229.7) and points (8.7) per game while also owning the second-best time of possession in the league.
Pittsburgh has received stellar production and playmaking from each level of the unit, which should come as no surprise considering the prosperity of head coach Mike Tomlin's defenses since arriving in 2007.
The Steelers have played an impressive brand of football thus far, and there's no reason to believe they won't continue their winning ways. They are a well-coached and multi-talented team with a blend of veterans and youngsters that no team in the NFL wants to run into any given week.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!