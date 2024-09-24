Steelers Anointed Best QB Situation in NFL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 behind Justin Fields and a developing offense. And even if Russell Wilson is still recovering from a calf injury and the quarterback situation moving forward remains in the question, one former NFL coach isn't worried.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick anointed the Steelers the best quarterback situation in the league, speaking on the growth of Fields and the reliability of Wilson as a backup.
"Everybody's worried about the Pittsburgh quarterback situation. They might have the best one in the league," Belichick said. "You have an experienced guy coming behind Fields if you need him. They're playing well as a team."
There are many reasons to believe that the Steelers could find a trade suitor for Wilson with the growth and development of Fields, but the biggest reason they won't is because of what Belichick said. Right now, they have two starting quarterbacks, and if they need to rely on a different one at some point this season, they're able to.
Fields is coming off his best game, completing 25 of 32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown, with his first interception as a Steeler. He's likely to remain the starter in Week 4 with an opportunity to keep the job all season.
WIlson was brought in to be the starter this season, though, and head coach Mike Tomlin won't forget that. He'll keep the Super Bowl champion available if he needs to, and make sure their quarterback situation is primed to succeed at all times.
Right now, change is unlikely, and the Steelers might have found something special in Fields. Add in Wilson as a backup, and it's easy to agree with Belichick that Pittsburgh might have the best QB room in the NFL.
