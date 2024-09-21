Belichick: Steelers' Justin Fields Has Tom Brady-Like Opportunity
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working with Justin Fields at quarterback and are avoiding any conversation about what's to come when Russell Wilson returns from his calf injury.
Well, one former NFL head coach. Arguably the greatest former NFL head coach, believes this could be the opportunity Fields needed, and another mark in a long history of second chances in this league.
Speaking on the Coach Podcast, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the situation Fields has found himself in, and how it could be another chapter like the one he was a part of with the Patriots and Tom Brady.
"Those injuries provide opportunities," Belichick said. "Whether that’s Tom Brady coming in for Drew Bledsoe, Matt Cassell coming in for Brady, or Kurt Warner coming in for Trent Green. I mean, those guys became good quarterbacks in part because of the opportunity of those unfortunate injuries. Some guys are ready to go, and it looks like Justin Fields has taken advantage of his opportunity in Pittsburgh."
Belichick has personal experience on the manner and seems to never give a "hot take" while talking about the NFL. So, this statement should have fans fired up about a world class coach seeing the upside in Pittsburgh's young passer.
Fields has yet to explode for a massive game, but was near one in Week 2 against the Broncos. He's yet to turn the ball over and has led the Steelers to a 2-0 record with a capable looking offense under his control. He's thrown for 273 yards and completed 70% of his passes to this point.
There's still a lot of growth to come, but that's the exciting part about the 25-year-old. If Fields can reach the level his first-round pick status declares, the Steelers may have found a diamond in the rough most teams were giving up on.
