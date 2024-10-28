Steelers Have Shot to Take Over AFC North
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got exactly what they were hoping for over the weekend and now are one game away from setting themselves up perfectly heading into the bye week. After the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns, the black and gold are a game away from taking sole possession of the AFC North driver's seat in Week 8.
The Ravens fell to the Browns, falling to 5-3 on the season. Cleveland sits at 2-6 and the Cincinnati Bengals, who fell to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, are now 3-5. Now, the Steelers have a chance to defeat the New York Giants and climb to 6-2, taking a one-game lead on the division.
The Ravens, Browns and Bengals are all 1-1 in the division heading into Week 9.
Obviously, no win in the NFL is easy, and the Steelers aren't taking the Giants lightly, despite their 2-5 record. They're 13-1 on Monday Night Football since 2000, winning their last three after their first loss came in 2020 against the Washington Commanders.
With history on their side, the Steelers are hoping to head into the break with momentum. They'll lean on Russell Wilson and an offense that just put up 37 points against the New York Jets, and a defense that has remained one of the best throughout the season.
With a win, Pittsburgh returns for the second half of their schedule where they'll play all six of their AFC North games. Controlling their own destiny, a division win could help them land a top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, and having at least one home game at Acrisure Stadium will go a long way in securing their first playoff victory in seven seasons.
But, first thing is first, the Steelers need to beat the Giants.
