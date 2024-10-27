Steelers Rookie WR Misses Another Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are already short in the wide receiver department, will face off against the New York Giants in Week 8 without the help of rookie Roman Wilson.
A third-round pick out of Michigan, Wilson was officially listed as out with a hamstring injury on the Steelers' final report of the week, which was released upon the conclusion of their Saturday practice.
After making his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, a game in which he logged five snaps and no receptions, Wilson initially popped up on the report with his injury just days before Pittsburgh was scheduled to battle the New York Jets in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football.
He was tagged with a questionable game designation after participating in a limited capacity, but was ultimately ruled inactive and did not play.
It'll be more of the same this time around for Wilson, who has found it hard to ramp up and become integrated within the Steelers' offense this season.
He was expected to step into a large role with plenty of targets and snaps available both from the slot and on the outside opposite George Pickens, but a sprained ankle that he suffered at the beginning of training camp held him out for the entirety of the preseason and restricted his opportunities as the regular season rolled around.
Wilson had his practice participation curtailed over the opening weeks of the campaign, though he started engaging in full capacity leading into Week 3. It wasn't enough to convince head coach Mike Tomlin, however, and he went on to remain inactive up until his first appearance in Las Vegas.
The long-term diagnosis for Wilson with his current injury isn't clear, but his first season in the league has been far from ideal for all parties involved. The hope is that he can recover and make an impact somewhere down the line for the Steelers, perhaps even later this year, but everything is up in the air as of now.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!