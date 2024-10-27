Steelers Price for Cooper Kupp Just Went 'Way Up'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a wide receiver trade, and Cooper Kupp appears to be at the top of their most-recent list. But after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, things could be changing.
After the win, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear he wanted Kupp to remain in Los Angeles and not be traded.
"I’m really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us, and I expect it to stay that way," McVay said.
While McVay wants Kupp's trade market to end before it starts, that might not be the case. The Rams are still 3-4 and could still be looking to move on from the 31-year-old wideout before his market dries up. That being said, they won't just hand him off to another team. After five catches for 51 yards in his first game back from an ankle sprain, The Athletic's Dianna Russini says the team is willing to talk, but the price has certainly increased.
"After a healthy Kupp looked like a reasonable version of himself Thursday night, count on this: If a team does talk to the Rams about trading for him, the price just went way up," Russini writes.
The Steelers are one of three known teams to speak with the Rams about a Kupp trade, joining the Kansas City Chiefs, before the DeAndre Hopkins trade, and Buffalo Bills. According to a source, the team is willing to pay a higher price tag for Cupp because of his resume, but where that line is drawn is unknown.
Expect the Steelers wide receiver market to heat up in the next week. Whether that's Kupp or other candidates such as Christian Kirk, Darius Slayton or another name that emerges, they'll continue to look for an option opposite of George Pickens.
