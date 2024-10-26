Steelers Leave Door Cracked for RB's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week as they make their final preparations for the New York Giants in Week 8.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was listed as doubtful for Monday night's contest. He hasn't played since suffering his injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
There was some hope that Patterson could return to game action against the Giants after registering as a limited participant throughout the week. The Steelers aren't completely shutting the door on that possibility, though it would appear to be murky at best.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) was officially ruled out against the Giants. He did not participate in practice throughout the week after going down with his injury ahead of the team's Week 7 bout with the New York Jets.
Per a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now's Alan Saunders, Wilson aggravated his hamstring in practice on Wednesday, which worsened his condition and overall outlook.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) was also ruled out. He has not stepped on the practice field since leaving Pittsburgh's Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Rookie center Zach Frazier (ankle) has not participated since his injury occurred versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. He was ruled out against the Giants as a result, and the Steelers will have to wait until after the Week 9 bye for him to suit up.
Offensive tackle Dylan Cook (foot) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), both of whom have had their 21-day practice windows opened while on injured reserve, will miss Monday Night Football as well.
Cook returned to practice last week and was a full participant each of the past three days, though he's not ready to be activated to the 53-man roster.
The same can be said for Matakevich, who appeared at practice for the first time since Week 2 and was limited in each session.
Defensive backs Damontae Kazee (ankle), Donte Jackson (shoulder) and DeShon Elliott (back) as well as defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (calf) all did not receive a game designation.
