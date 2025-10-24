Steelers Should Be Calling The Jets Right Now
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need help before the NFL trade deadline. There are a few positions that many are pointing to, but one that is swept under the rug may be the most instrumental to their success in 2025.
The Steelers are thinking Super Bowl, and built a defense to carry them there. So far, however, the offense has, and the defense seems to be struggling to get things corrected. Maybe, that means it's time to prioritze the group once again.
Steelers Defensive Trade
The Steelers secondary isn't going to be fixed. Unfortunately, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. are who they need to live and die off of at the cornerback position, and frankly, they expect the group to start being able to live.
The run game can be adjusted, though. This season, the team has allowed a 100-yard rusher in three of their six games. They've given up more than 100 total rushing yards in four of those games. Everyone continues to call out Keeanu Benton as not a true nose tackle, which is hurting the team's ability to stop the run. Maybe, that means they should make a call about some defensive line help.
Bring in the New York Jets. The team is 0-7, thanks to Justin Fields and a group of players who cannot seem to figure things out. Their rebuild continues, and that likely means they're in "sell now" mode at the trade deadline.
The name to watch for Pittsburgh is Quinnen Williams. The former third-overall pick is 27 years old and has seven tackles for loss this season. He stands 6-foot-3, 300-plus pounds and can play across the defensive line, including nose tackle.
If the Steelers want to fix their run problems, he should be the first name they call about.
Steelers-Jets Mock Trade
What would a trade cost? Well, the Steelers have been willing to give up high draft picks and even superstar players all offseason, so why would that change in-season? If Jalen Ramsey went for Minkah Fitzpatrick and DK Metcalf went for a second-round pick, what would stop them from giving up a decent compensation for a star defensive tackle?
This is a team trying to win a Super Bowl. Those teams make big trades for big players.
A trade could look something like:
Steelers give up a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for Jets' Williams
It could also include a player. Benton, Roman Wilson, and maybe even another name we aren't thinking of could be included in the mix. Ideal situation to trade a player? It depends on who you ask. But if they're solving their looming run issue, why wouldn't it make sense?
If Pittsburgh is really all-in this season, the Jets should at least get a phone call from general manager Omar Khan. From there, the conversation can go anywhere, but if everyone is talking about adding a wide receiver or even a cornerback, they should also be talking about adding a defensive tackle.
