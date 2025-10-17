All Steelers

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Couldn't Overcome Mike Tomlin Problem

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach has a glarring dark spot on his resume and no matter how hard his quarterback tried, he couldn't beat it.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Mike Tomlin problem. It doesn't mean they need to fire him. It doesn't mean they can't win a Super Bowl if he's their head coach. It does mean, however, that no matter how hard they try, they can't overcome the places he brings them down.

Tomlin is now 0-7 on Thursday Night Football games against AFC North opponents. It's the easiest bet in the book guessing against the Steelers when facing a rival. It doesn't matter who's playing, what their record is or how many backup quarterbacks they go through, the opponent is going to win the game.

Ask Joe Flacco. Ask Jameis Winston.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts as he walks to the sideline against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers Couldn't Even Beat It

This game, by far, was the most visibly frustrated Aaron Rodgers. Whether it was Zach Frazier snapping the football before Rodgers was ready in the redzone or Jaylen Warren trying to run a flea flicker when it was not a flea flicker call, things kept going wrong.

It was almost as if the mistakes were waiting. Or as if they were already here and the Steelers were going to make them because of what they were up against - themselves.

Rodgers finished the game with 249 yards and four touchdowns, and his second-most impressive performance as a Steeler. At times, he looked like vintage Aaron Rodgers, and throughout the entire game, he did ever thing he could to keep Pittsburgh alive.

Jaylen Warren Even Helped

He wasn't alone, either. Jaylen Warren looked incredible, averaging 7.9 yards per carry on 16 carries for 129 yards. His best NFL performance by a mile, and what he did was make the offense look unbeatable.

Except they were.

No matter how many great runs he had, or long passes Rodgers threw, or even Pat Freiermuth breaking onto the scene with 111 yards and a touchdown, the offense never had a chance. At least not when you knew the defense was going back on the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin
Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks up at the video scoreboard during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Tomlin Effect

Mike Tomlin is one of the NFL's best head coaches. The Steelers are still very much so contenders for the AFC North, the AFC conference and a Super Bowl. They are victims of trap games, though, and that's not going to change.

This was an opportunity for Tomlin and the Steelers to shut down all the noise about falling to poor teams. They failed. Miserably. And the side of the football that let them down was the side Tomlin spends most of his time working with.

No one would've thoughts Jalen Ramsey would be a problem in this matchup, or that T.J. Watt would disappear. But he was, and he did. No one would've thought that the Bengals terrible offensive line and brutal offense would put on a showing that stunned the national. They did.

And in the midst of it, Tomlin added another AFC North loss on Thursday night.

The Steelers shouldn't panic, but they should acknowledge that their coach has a flaw. One Aaron Rodgers and company tried everything in their power to overcome, but couldn't. And the Steelers are now 4-2 with people asking questions.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

Home/News