Steelers Could Keep Aaron Rodgers Beyond This Season
The long-standing expectation has been that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for the 2025 season and then reassess the position next offseason, but could the two parties sustain their partnership beyond just this year?
Rodgers Returning to Steelers in 2026?
Shortly after signing with Pittsburgh, Rodgers alluded to the fact that the current campaign would likely be his last before officially hanging up his cleats.
Considering how much of a success the four-time MVP's tenure has been with the team thus far, however, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed the possibility of Rodgers delaying his retirement a little bit longer in order to return to the Steelers next season.
"In fact, Rodgers' stint in Pittsburgh has gone so well that the team could rethink its 2026 quarterback plans," Fowler wrote. "The Steelers will scour the draft market for the QB of the future, for sure. They are already doing so. But if you ask people with the team whether they'd entertain the notion of Rodgers in the black-and-gold in 2026, the answer would be a resounding yes. He has maintained his elite ability to throw the football.
"Now, it's a long season, Rodgers is 41 and what he does next year is anyone's guess. I certainly don't think any sweeping determinations have been made. But the marriage has been a successful one for both parties, and perhaps that continues beyond this season."
Rodgers' Prior Comments About Retirement
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in June after inking his one-year deal, Rodgers shared that he was "pretty sure" this year would mark the end of the line and that he was looking forward to going out as a member of the Steelers.
"I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we did the one-year deal," Rodgers said. "The Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had.
"I've played 20 freakin' years. It's been a long run and I've enjoyed it. What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises in the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win?"
Rodgers' 2025 Season and What Lies Ahead
Pittsburgh's offense is operating at as high of a level as it has in quite some with Rodgers leading the charge. Though the team suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, they're tied for the 11th-most points per game in the league at 25.0 while Rodgers has thrown for 1,270 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He's been everything the Steelers could've hoped for and then some so far, so perhaps the two sides would consider running it back in 2026 if things continue trending upwards this season.
The team still doesn't have a long-term answer under center, and with the 2026 NFL Draft set to be hosted in Pittsburgh, perhaps they could make a splash for one of the top signal caller prospects once the time comes.
Regardless, it seems that Rodgers being a one-and-done with the Steelers is no longer a lock.
