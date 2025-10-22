Time for Steelers to Bring Back Will Howard
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hinted at the move of adding Will Howard back to their practice roster, at least for the time being. And while nothing is guaranteed about his long-term roster spot this season, it does make sense for the Steelers to give him 21 days to prove himself.
The Steelers released practice squad quarterback Logan Woodside from their roster before Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. The move left them with two active quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, and two quarterbacks on Injured Reserve in Horward and Skylar Thompson.
Bringing Back Will Howard Seems Like the Next Move
Chances are, the Steelers open the practice window for Howard. It doesn't mean they have to add him to their 53-man roster, but it does give him three weeks of practice. That brings the Steelers to Week 11, when they can then decide if adding a QB3 to their roster makes sense.
Maybe it will, and maybe it won't.
So far, the Steelers have utilized just one of their designated returns from Injured Reserve. Cory Trice Jr. has yet to return to practice from his hamstring injury, but was placed on the return list before the season, meaning he already counts toward one of the team's eight spots.
They have seven left and half the season. Right now, using another for a quarterback doesn't make much sense, and could hurt them in the ling run. But opening Howard's practice window now means they can get a look at him for 21 days, and that he gets three weeks of practice this season at bare minimum.
Adding Will Howard Makes Sense
Opening the practice window for Howard makes sense. It doesn't mean the Steelers need to be pressed into anything, it means they get to make the decision when the time is right. In three weeks, they'll be more than halfway through the season and have a real glimpse into how their IR spots are looking.
If they need to consider bringing back seven players, they let Howard go back to IR and be shut down for the season. Nothing changes from what he's already doing, but he still got three weeks of practice reps this season.
If they find themselves comfortable activating him, then he gets the rest of the year to be on the field with the team, and gives the Steelers a a real look to see how much he can develop.
It makes sense to make the move now, and the Steelers are likely going to. Fans may finally get to see, in a small workload, what Howard can do at practice.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!