Steelers Got So Lucky With Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have regrets, but they almost had some pretty big ones.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had decisions to make this past offseason. None bigger than their quarterback position, and if you go back to February or March, they nearly made a mistake so large that they would not be the contenders they are today.

Right now, Aaron Rodgers is 41-years-old and looks like a fifth MVP could be in the conversation. He's carried this team to more than one victory this season and nearly pulled them into another after a horrific showing in Cincinnati.

The Steelers have no regrets about their decision, the New York Jets do.

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to get rid of the ball in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jets Owner Regrets Everything

Speaking at the fall Owner's Meetings, Jets owner Woody Johnson acknowledged that Aaron Rodgers is clicking. Meanwhile, Justin Fields is not.

"I never look back," Johnson said, according to Boston25 News. "You have to look forward in football. When you cut players, they could be a Hall of Famer. You just never know. But Aaron’s playing great now. He’s in a situation that’s working for him."

"(Fields) has the ability, but something just is not jiving," Johnson added. "The offense is just not clicking. And you can’t run the ball if you can’t pass the ball. That’s Football 101."

This comes in the midst of the Jets benching Fields, turning to Tyrod Taylor as their starter, and the Steelers sitting at 4-2, with a comfortable lead in the AFC North and a chance to compete for the top seed in the conference.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

All Because of Rodgers

Rodgers has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, leading the Steelers to two 30-point performances and four victories. That includes a Week 1 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Steelers are ranked in the top 10 of most power rankings, and even after a loss to the Bengals in Week 7, many believe this team is a contender. Something they haven't been in a long time.

All because of Rodegrs.

The Steelers wanted Fields. If you go back to the team's post-season press conferences or talks during the NFL Combine, the goal was to sign Fields to a deal, giving him a chance to prove himself as the starting quarterback before the team went toward a rookie quarterback in 2026 or 2027.

Fields bailed. He signed a bigger deal with the Jets, guaranteeing him more money and leaving the Steelers in his rearview mirror.

Pittsburgh pivoted, speaking with Sam Darnold and a few others before waiting for three months to sign Rodgers. The best decision they could have made.

Hindsight is 20/20 in the NFL, and maybe Fields wouldn't have the same struggles if he was in Pittsburgh. But looking back, the Jets seem to have regrets, and the Steelers are wiping a beam of sweat from their forehead, thanking whoever they need to that they have to go with Plan B.

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) leave the field after an NFL International Series game against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

