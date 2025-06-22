Steelers Show Hand in CB Market
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' actions toward one star cornerback may show their hand toward them all. And for anyone hoping for a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, the dream may be dead.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers were not one of the teams calling about free agent cornerback Jaire Alexander, whose All-Pro run with the Green Bay Packers ended this summer. After hitting the market, only two teams called about acquiring the defender, and Pittsburgh was not one of them.
"The Falcons, he was considering," Fowler said. "The Miami Dolphins, he was also considering."
The Steelers could be showing their hand in their cornerback room. With Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. set to start on the outside, Pittsburgh has their two biggest pieces in place. However, there are questions about the reliability of Cory Trice Jr. and Beanie Bishop, with Trice set to be the third on the outside, and Bishop set to start at the slot role.
Pittsburgh may be more comfortable with their options than many think. With Trice and Brandon Echols, the team could be set on the outside with depth. On the inside, which is where their next trade could come into play, they may be fine with Bishop and seventh-round pick Deonte Kent.
The Dolphins are actively shopping cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who holds over a $16 million cap hit this season and is looking for a new home before the season.
The Steelers appeared to be a team where Ramsey could make sense as they look to add more stars to their roster in an effort to go on a run this season. Their "all in" mentality fits well for a team who could be looking at a proven star in their secondary. However, their lack of interest in Alexander shows they may be fine with what they have.
Right now, it doesn't appear the Steelers are ready to make a splash at cornerback.
