Steelers Receive Update on Trade Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams speculated to be in the mix for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The veteran is seeking a trade out his current franchise, and with the Steelers' need for another versatile defensive back, Pittsburgh makes sense as a landing spot.
The Steelers' hopes of landing Ramsey took a hit recently after the latest update from NFL insider Adam Schefter. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter shared that he expects a trade to be finalized soon. He wasn't sure when precisely, but it didn't alter his confidence that it would get done.
"The Dolphins continue to have conversations about trading Jalen Ramsey, and I think that a trade there will get done," he said. "The question is, when does it get done? Does it get done next week, the week after, prior to the start of training camp?" I don’t know exactly when it’s gonna be, but Jalen Ramsey will get traded.
That would spell good news for the Steelers, but that isn't the case here. Instead, it's a damaging blow to Pittsburgh's hopes. Schefter also shared that, to this knowledge, Ramsey would prefer to play on the West Coast. He mentioned the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams as likely destinations.
"We’ll see how it shakes out, where he goes," he said. "Think he would like to go to the West Coast, to the Los Angeles Chargers, somewhere like that. And we’ll see how that happens."
Ramsey previously played with the Rams for parts of four seasons between 2019 and 2022. With Los Angeles, he was a multiple time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro cornerback twice. The Rams would welcome him back with open arms. Similarly, the Chargers would be all in on adding another DB with the skill and accomplishments of Ramsey.
It doesn't bode well for the Steelers, however. The harsh winters and relentless rain in the summer are a far cry from the appeal of the West Coast. With Ramsey in control of this trade outcome, it appears he is moving on to warmer temperatures than Pittsburgh.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!