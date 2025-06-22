Steelers Make Great Move, Could Add Another Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first extension of the summer, but it wasn't who many expected. Instead, they kept a core piece who arrived just last season around long-term. A move they were correct to make, and may have just gotten a steal by signing him early.
The Steelers signed safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year extension, keeping him in Pittsburgh the next three seasons. The deal costs them $12.5 million, which Elliott is worth every penny of. After a historic season in Pittsburgh, Elliott became one of the defense's best players, and keeping him was a no-brainer. If he continues to shine, he and Minkah Fitzpatrick are the best safety duo the team has had in years.
This means more than just extending Elliott. The Steelers showed their hand that they aren't waiting to sign T.J. Watt to his next extension before signing deals for different players. Watt is going to get a deal done - at least that's the expectation. But names like Calvin Austin and Jaylen Warren are going to be considered for long-term deals.
They should get them.
Even if Austin is a WR3 with the Steelers moving forward and Kaleb Johnson is the future starter for Pittsburgh's running game, they both play significant roles. The Steelers want a one-two punch in the backfield, and Warren offers a perfect fit for that. Austin has been reliable and a player who's grown every year. He's a player worth keeping.
It could also indicate that the Steelers are ready for a different move as well. Recently, Steelers On SI received a quote from an NFL executive about a potential trade the Pittsburgh Steelers could make.
It's a surprising move, but one that certainly comes with a superstar impact. Do the Steelers really have a chance to pull it off? We'll find out.
